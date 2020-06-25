Phase 3 begins on the North Fork, police investigating Riverside stabbing
The daily update is a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.
Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Thursday, June 25.
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
As Phase 3 reopens more businesses, new details emerge on Phase 4 plans
Police investigating stabbing in Riverside; victim recently pleaded guilty to assault
Inspirational messages carry the day in Stotzky Park
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
A first for Mattituck High School: Two salutatorians
NORTHFORKER
Tradewinds Brewing Company opens in downtown Riverhead
Podcast: Many new things to get excited for on the North Fork
WEATHER
Expect mostly sunny skies today with a high near 85 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 67. There’s a chance of thunderstorms in the evening.