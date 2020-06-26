Planning Board takes lead in review of ‘far and away one of largest’ industrial complexes proposed for Riverhead

The farmland in Calverton where the industrial complex is proposed. (Credit: Tim Gannon)

The Riverhead Town Board will let the town Planning Board take the lead in reviewing a proposed 425,464 square-foot industrial complex on 30 acres just west of Tractor Supply Company on Route 25 in Calverton.

Two of the key issues cited by board members were the project’s impact on traffic, as well as the fact that public water will be need to be extended to the entire site in order for the application to move forward.

“Far and away, this is one of the largest industrial subdivisions the town has seen in quite some time,” said planning aide Greg Bergman at Thursday’s Town Board work session.

Owner HK Ventures has filed a preliminary site plan application to develop the vacant farmland with eight buildings ranging in size from 49,000 square feet to 56,672 square feet with divided tenant spaces.

The application also includes a 3,000-square-foot cafeteria for use only by tenants of the complex.

The property abuts the Tractor Supply store and a former Sky Materials sand mine to the west, farmland to the east and the town’s Enterprise Park at Calverton to the south.

The town water district is already extended to the first 500 feet of the property, but the applicant will need to have it extended to the entire property in order for the site plan to move forward, Mr. Bergman said.

The Planning Board in May had requested it take the lead on the review of the project.

Town Board members agreed Thursday, citing Planning Board chairman Stan Carey’s knowledge of water issues. Mr. Carey is a water district superintendent in Massapequa and is the governor’s appointee to the Long Island Water Conference.

Officials said Planning Board attorney Richard Ehlers is also the town water district’s attorney.

“It’s better off in their hands,” Councilman Tim Hubbard said of the Planning Board. “It’s a big project and we’re not looking to put water in jeopardy for the people in that area.”

The Planning Board also had previously suggested traffic would be a concern at this location, not just because of the intersection of Route 25 and Fresh Pond Avenue, but also because of the development near the project, including EPCAL.