Cops: Flanders man arrested after assaulting another man with a stick

A Flanders man was arrested after allegedly assaulting another man with a stick and threatening him with a knife Wednesday evening, according to Southampton Town police.

Demoy Ashwood, 28, was charged with second-degree assault, a felony, after he was arrested in Flanders. The incident occurred at about 7:15 p.m., police said.

Patrol officers responded along with Southampton detectives and Southampton Village K9 to conduct an investigation. Mr. Ashwood had fled the scene before police arrived.

He was located nearby and arrested. He’s also charged with second-degree menacing and two counts of fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, all misdemeanors.

He was held overnight for arraignment. Details on what led to the confrontation were not released.