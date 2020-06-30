Jean M. Konkel, longtime Mattituck resident, died Wednesday, June 24, 2020. She was 93 years old.

Jean was born on June 13, 1927, in Freeport, N.Y., to Jennie (White) and Stephen Carroll Carpenter. On June 3, 1946, she married the love of her life, William O. Konkel, and together they had two children.

Jean was a member of Mattituck Presbyterian Church. She was a stay-at-home mom and, above all else, loved caring for her family.

Predeceased by her husband, William Sr., in 1993, Jean is survived by her sons, William Jr. of Dix Hills, N.Y., and Thomas, of Navarre, Fla.; eight grandchildren; and thirteen great-grandchildren.

A private family funeral service was held at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck, followed by interment at New Bethany Cemetery in Mattituck.

