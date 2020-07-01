Daily Update: Census responses lag, Law firm hired to investigate cop’s party
Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Wednesday, July 1.
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Riverhead Town lagging behind county average for 2020 census response
Riverhead Board of Education outlines plans for contingency budget
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
Board hires outside firm to investigate police department’s response to retirement party
NORTHFORKER
The Front Porch Interview: B&B owners on the ‘gift’ of living in Mattituck
WEATHER
Expect mostly cloudy skies and a high near 79 degrees today, according to the National Weather Service. There’s a chance for storms again, which could produce heavy rain. The low tonight will be around 67.