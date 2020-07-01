Daily Update: Census responses lag, Law firm hired to investigate cop’s party

The daily update is a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Wednesday, July 1.

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Riverhead Town lagging behind county average for 2020 census response

Riverhead Board of Education outlines plans for contingency budget

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Board hires outside firm to investigate police department’s response to retirement party

NORTHFORKER

The Front Porch Interview: B&B owners on the ‘gift’ of living in Mattituck

WEATHER

Expect mostly cloudy skies and a high near 79 degrees today, according to the National Weather Service. There’s a chance for storms again, which could produce heavy rain. The low tonight will be around 67.