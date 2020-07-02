Real Estate Transfers: July 2, 2020

Listings prepared for Times Review Media Group by Suffolk Research Service, dated May 16-22, 2020.

AQUEBOGUE (11931)

• Kujawa, W to 297 Pennys LLC, 317 Pennys Rd (600-19-1-5), (R), $425,000

CUTCHOGUE (11935)

• Portillo, A to Van Meter, Kenneth, 1405 Wunneweta Rd (1000-111-4-30.3), (R), $859,000

FLANDERS (11901)

• Velez, Cavaluzzi, et al to 102 Wood Road Trail LLC, 102 Wood Road Trail (900-122-1-29), (R), $242,000

• Manglaviti, J & M to Pirir Cojon, Edwin, 35 West Ln (900-145-5-13), (R), $375,000

LAUREL (11948)

• Agrell, K to Haack, Wolfgang, 58 Beach Rd (600-71-2-23), (R), $450,000

MATTITUCK (11952)

• People’s United Bank to Federal National Mortgage, 970 Village Ln (1000-114-6-15), (R), $377,809

• Benedetto, F & C to Ratsey, Colin, 690 Deer Dr (1000-114-10-5), (R), $425,000

• Caliendo Jr, J & D to Monzon, Selvin, 6380 Aldrich Ln (1000-120-3-8.5), (R), $582,000

• O’Neill Family Trust to Ward, George, 2470 Sigsbee Rd (1000-144-1-22), (R), $608,250

ORIENT (11957)

• Villanti, M & E to Robins Revoc Trust, Alexander, 1115 S View Dr (1000-13-3-4), (R), $815,000

RIVERHEAD (11901)

• SRBH Lots LLC to Magidson, Christopher, 40 Kerry Ct (600-81-1-17.7), (R), $290,000

• Jefferson, K to Rivera, Jose, 67 Segal Ave (600-105-2-24), (R), $285,000

SHELTER ISLAND (11964)

• Murphy, H & J Trusts to Syms Revocable Trust, Lynn, 31 Peconic Ave (700-22-1-35), (R), $825,000

SOUTHOLD (11971)

• Hogan, J & P to Falotico, Michael, 625 Kenneys Rd (1000-59-7-31.1), (R), $720,000

(Key: Tax map numbers = District-Section-Block-Lot; (A) = agriculture; (R) = residential; (V) = vacant property; (C) = commercial; (R&E) = recreation & entertainment; (CS) = community services; (I) = industrial; (PS) = public service; (P) = park land; as determined from assessed values in the current tax rolls.)