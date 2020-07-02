Hall of Fame induction ceremony pushed back to 2021

Bob Szymanski delivers remarks at a media event in February ahead of the formal induction ceremony. (Credit: Michael Lewis)

Wait till next year.

That is what the Suffolk Sports Hall of Fame will do.

For the second time in three-plus months, the Hall of Fame has rescheduled the induction ceremony for its class of 2020. This time, though, the Hall of Fame pushed it back to next year. The ceremony has been reset for May 12, 2021, at Watermill Caterers in Smithtown. It was originally to be held this past May 26 before the Hall moved it to Oct. 1 of this year.

Among those to be inducted are longtime Shoreham-Wading River High School cross country and track and field coaches Paul Koretzki and Bob Szymanski as well as late SWR football player Tom Cutinella.

In making this most recent announcement Tuesday morning, the Hall’s executive director, Chris Vaccaro, said: “As the goal posts, expectations and worries continue to move in relation to the pandemic and health crisis, it has become clear that it will be nearly impossible to do the induction in October 2020. After speaking with the board and committee, everyone felt it was best to push this entirely to 2021. It was not a decision we took lightly, as we really want this to be a safe and healthy environment with little worry for our attendees. We look forward to celebrating when the time is right and hope everyone continues to stay safe and healthy!”