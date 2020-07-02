Daily Update: Election results still weeks away, Task force will review justice system
Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Thursday, July 2.
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Supreme Court ruling brings relief for Dreamers, but uncertainty remains
Hall of Fame induction ceremony pushed back to 2021
Results of Democratic primary likely to take at least two more weeks
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
Task force of community members, elected officials, law enforcement to review justice system
NORTHFORKER
Northforker Vacation goes digital with your guide to year-round fun on the North Fork
WEATHER
Expect mostly sunny skies today with a high near 87 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. There’s a 20% chance for showers and thunderstorms before 11 p.m. and the low tonight will be around 70.