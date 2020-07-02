Daily Update: Election results still weeks away, Task force will review justice system

A vigil in Greenport last month in the wake of George Floyd’s killing drew hundreds of people. (Credit: Jeremy Garretson)

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Thursday, July 2.

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Supreme Court ruling brings relief for Dreamers, but uncertainty remains

Hall of Fame induction ceremony pushed back to 2021

Results of Democratic primary likely to take at least two more weeks

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Task force of community members, elected officials, law enforcement to review justice system

NORTHFORKER

Northforker Vacation goes digital with your guide to year-round fun on the North Fork

WEATHER

Expect mostly sunny skies today with a high near 87 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. There’s a 20% chance for showers and thunderstorms before 11 p.m. and the low tonight will be around 70.