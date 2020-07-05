Southampton Blotter: Woman charged with DWI after crashing into parked vehicle

Southampton Town police arrested a Mattituck woman for DWI after she reportedly crashed into a parked vehicle in Hampton Bays Sunday.

Police said Juliana Souza, 33, collided with a parked vehicle and proceeded to flee the scene, over a white line and driving through a red light.

Ms. Souza was found to be intoxicated and charged with driving while intoxicated, aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and several violations.

• Police arrested a 27-year-old Calverton man for operating a jet ski while intoxicated in Hampton Bays Saturday around 1 a.m.

Officials said Daniel Paulos was stopped by a bay constable for driving at night and failing to wear a proper flotation device, which are both violations, and was later found to be intoxicated.

Mr. Paulos refused field sobriety and chemical breath tests, police said, and was arrested and charged with operating a vessel while intoxicated.

• Police arrested a 59-year-old Riverhead man on DWI charges early Saturday.

Roman Romanyuk was stopped for traffic infractions on Flanders Road around 2:33 a.m. and found to be intoxicated, police said. He was charged with aggravated driving while intoxicated as well as an equipment violation, police said.

• Elisa Dabu, 56, of Hampton Bays was arrested for driving with a suspended registration and no insurance in Flanders Saturday around 1:15 p.m. She was released on an appearance ticket, reports said.

• A 31-year-old Flanders man was issued a violation Saturday around 1 a.m. after he was observed standing in the southbound lane of Flanders Road throwing objects, including a milk crate, traffic cone and wooden post, in the roadway, causing a vehicle to swerve.

• A Riverside man was arrested on felony weapon charges after he threatened another man with a knife last Monday.

According to police, a man reported that Christopher Jennings, 52, approached him on Ludlam Avenue around 11:51 p.m. with a knife in his right hand and told him he was going to kill him.

Mr. Jennings reportedly admitted to police that he did approach the man with the knife and wanted to “cut his heart out,” and said someone else had taken the knife, but refused further questioning, reports said.

Police said they were unable to locate the knife and charged Mr. Jennings with third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, a felony, as well as second-degree menacing, a misdemeanor.

• Police were called to Shell Gas station in Riverside last Monday evening after an employee got into a verbal dispute with a customer, who refused to lower his face mask and show ID while attempting to purchase a tobacco product.

The employee told police that the customer motioned like he was going to hit the display before leaving the store around 8 p.m.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.