Gustav “Gus” Hegner died June 30, 2020, at his Jamesport home. He was 85.

Mr. Hegner was born Jan. 31, 1935, in Germany. He worked as a deli clerk with the United Food and Commercial Workers Union. He was a member of the Jamesport Fire Department.

He is survived by his wife, the former Geraldine Mulhand.

Visitors will be received between 2 and 6 p.m. Thursday, July 2, at Tuthill Mangano Funeral Home in Riverhead, with a prayer service at 4. Burial will take place at 11 a.m. Friday, July 3, at Jamesport Cemetery. Those who wish to attend closing prayers may meet at the funeral home at 9:30.