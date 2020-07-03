Daily Update: Popular boat race canceled, Town may may prioritize housing for health care workers

The daily update is a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.

​Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox each weekday morning by subscribing to our newsletter. Or listen through Apple Podcasts by subscribing to Closer Look.

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Friday, July 3

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

BID cancels 2020 Cardboard Boat Race due to pandemic

Town outlines plan to purchase three downtown buildings as part of ‘town square’ development

News-Review honors 2019-20 Athletes of the Year

Ahead of Fourth of July, officials remind residents of danger posed by illegal fireworks

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Town could expand priority list on affordable housing registry

The Suffolk Times honors 2019-20 Athletes of the Year

NORTHFORKER

Our July issue brings a breath of fresh air and a focus on agriculture

WEATHER

Expect partly sunny skies today with a high near 78 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. There’s a chance for showers tonight at the low will be around 65.

There’s a 20% chance of rain before noon Saturday, but expect mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the 80s throughout the holiday weekend.