Local bank merger announced, land owners want to preserve property

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Monday, July 6.

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Developers say selling Sound Shore Road property to county would be ‘win-win’

BNB Bank to merge with Brooklyn-based Dime Community Bank

Jamesport celebrates Independence Day with socially distant ceremony

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Judge denies dismissal of Brinkmann suit against Southold Town

Free antibody testing in Greenport starting July 13

New Suffolk celebrates Fourth of July with a boat parade

NORTHFORKER

Eastern Long Island Kampground adds safari tents with more glamping options coming soon

Through Your Lens: Our 10 favorite #northforker photos of the week

One Minute on the North Fork: Lavender by the Bay, East Marion

Foragers explain the thrill of seeking their own local ingredients

Map: Giving the mushroom its time to shine

What’s in Season on the North Fork in July: Peppers

WEATHER

Expect partly sunny skies today with a high near 84 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. There’s a chance of thunderstorms tonight when the low will be around 68.