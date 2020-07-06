Terry Lee Edwards was born in Riverhead on Oct. 27, 1959. He was a 1978 Riverhead High School graduate. He died on June 25, 2020, at his home in Cebu, Philippines.

Terry was predeceased by his father, Robert K. Edwards Jr. He is survived by his sons, Joshua and Timothy, and daughter, Rebecca, all of Riverhead. He is also survived by his mother, Marcy Aschenbach Edwards of Inverness, Fla., and Baiting Hollow; his brother, Robert K. Edwards (Nancy) of Center Moriches; his sister, Marcy Pace (Gerald) of Citrus Springs, Fla.; and his nieces and nephews.

