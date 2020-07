Kevin W. Mahon of Baiting Hollow died July 6, 2020, at age 76.

The family will receive visitors Wednesday, July 8, from 7 to 9 p.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck.

The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 9:30 a.m. Thursday, July 9, at St. John the Evangelist R.C. Church in Riverhead, with Father Larry Duncklee officiating.

Interment with U.S. military honors will follow at Calverton National Cemetery.