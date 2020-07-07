Health Dept. releases nursing homes report, Long Island moving to Phase 4

Governor Andrew Cuomo at Monday’s press briefing. (Credit: Governor Andrew Cuomo’s office)

The daily update is a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Tuesday, July 7.

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Spread of COVID-19 in nursing homes started by staff members, DOH report says

Long Island set to reach Phase 4 Wednesday, but we’re not quite finished

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Police ID victim of fatal Mattituck crash

NORTHFORKER

First Look: Duryea’s Orient Point

The next generation: From the region’s first vines, these careers blossomed

North Fork Dream Home: Old World charm in South Jamesport

WEATHER

There’s a chance of showers and even thunderstorms throughout the day today with a high near 77 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low will be around 70.