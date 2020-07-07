Riverhead school board meeting will not be held in person

Tuesday night’s meeting of the Riverhead Board of Education, which was expected to be the district’s first public meeting held in person in about four months, will instead be conducted virtually, a district spokesperson announced this morning.

The move comes after Governor Andrew Cuomo extended his March 7 suspension of the open meetings law following the COVID-19 outbreak. School districts and other municipalities will now no longer be required to meet in person until at least August 5.

The public portion of tonight’s meeting will begin at 7 p.m. District residents can watch it at https://youtu.be/5BTE9H6iU-s.

The meeting is the first for the district since it was announced superintendent Aurelia Henriquez has resigned.

It’s also the annual reorganizational meeting and the board will elect a new president.

The BOE is also expected to adopt a resolution for a July 28 vote on a new budget proposal for the 2020-21 school year after its previous spending plan was rejected by residents last month.

See the full agenda below.