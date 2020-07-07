Jadwiga Bogdziun of Riverhead died July 6, 2020, at Acadia Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation in Riverhead. She was 84.

She was born Feb. 17, 1936, in Poland, to Jozef and Jozefa (Mitukiewicz) Bogdziun.

Ms. Bogdziun worked as a seamstress for Southampton Laundry. She was a member of the choir at St. Isidore R.C. Church in Riverhead.

Predeceased by her sister, she is survived by her family in Poland.

Interment will take place Thursday, July 9, at 9 a.m. at St. Isidore R.C. Cemetery in Riverhead.

McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead is assisting the family.