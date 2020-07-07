Dora M. Moore of Riverhead died July 5, 2020, at Peconic Bay Medical Center. She was 51.

She was born Jan. 15, 1969, in Riverhead, to Jerry and Dora (Trent) Moore.

She graduated from Riverhead High School and worked as a health care aide.

Predeceased by her father in 1985, she is survived by her mother, who resides in Riverhead; her husband, David Wilson of East Hampton; her children, Lawrence, of Riverhead, and Myia and Destinee Baker of Riverhead; her siblings, Willie and Latish Moore; and one grandchild.

The family will receive visitors Monday, July 13, from 10 to 11 a.m. at McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead, where a service will follow at 11 a.m. Cremation was private.