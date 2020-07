Real Estate Transfers: July 9, 2020

Listings prepared for Times Review Media Group by Suffolk Research Service, dated May 23-29, 2020.

BAITING HOLLOW (11933)

• Goode, V to Meyer, Jamie, 1982 Sound Ave (600-39-1-27.1), (R), $405,000

CUTCHOGUE (11935)

• Domaleski&Surozenski to Docs Farm LLC, 8805 Oregon Rd (1000-95-1-11.3), (R), $481,500

• Rimor Development LLC to Walsh, Maureen, Harvest Pointe, Home #70 (1000-102.1-1-38), (R), $727,900

FLANDERS (11901)

• Insource East Properts to Alvarado, Manuel, 75 Glen Ave (900-148-4-34), (R), $499,900

GREENPORT (11944)

• Cho, M & Wolfe,V by Admr to Martinez, Joseph, 450 Bayview Ave (1000-52-5-39.1), (R), $470,000

JAMESPORT (11947)

• Wieczorek, V to Stone, Jason, 63 Kirby Ln (600-70-2-7), (R), $459,000

SHELTER ISLAND (11964)

• Wood, C & Mirras, K to Cacciatore, Lawrence, 8 Linda Rd (700-23-3-7.2), (V), $275,000

SOUTHOLD (11971)

• Lukert, M by Devisee to MacKay, Michael, 2555 Youngs Ave, #18C (1000-63.1-1-38), (C), $345,000

• Wilmington Trust to Goldfarb, Jason, 1945 Nokomis Rd (1000-78-3-37), (R), $475,000

WADING RIVER (11792)

• Fine, G to Haddad, Andre, 189 Farm Rd E (600-57-1-1.9), (V), $190,000

(Key: Tax map numbers = District-Section-Block-Lot; (A) = agriculture; (R) = residential; (V) = vacant property; (C) = commercial; (R&E) = recreation & entertainment; (CS) = community services; (I) = industrial; (PS) = public service; (P) = park land; as determined from assessed values in the current tax rolls.)