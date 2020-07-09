Ahearn wins Senate race, watering restrictions come to Riverhead

The daily update is a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Thursday, July 9.

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Ahearn declares victory, will take on Palumbo in State Senate race

Watering lawns will be restricted to odd/even days in Riverhead Town

Riverhead Volunteer Ambulance Corps to get new radios

As COVID-19 hospitalizations in Suffolk dip to 50, Bellone concludes daily media briefings

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Mixed-use apartments and 55+ units pitched for Southold

Equal Time: Removing the sign from the burial site was a grave mistake

NORTHFORKER

North Fork Table and Inn is back

Podcast: Northforker staffers are very specific when it comes to their favorite farm stand items

A family’s rich history is apparent at 170-year-old Wickham farm

WEATHER

Expect partly cloudy skies today with a high near 86 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 70.