Ahearn wins Senate race, watering restrictions come to Riverhead
The daily update is a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.
Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Thursday, July 9.
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Ahearn declares victory, will take on Palumbo in State Senate race
Watering lawns will be restricted to odd/even days in Riverhead Town
Riverhead Volunteer Ambulance Corps to get new radios
As COVID-19 hospitalizations in Suffolk dip to 50, Bellone concludes daily media briefings
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
Mixed-use apartments and 55+ units pitched for Southold
Equal Time: Removing the sign from the burial site was a grave mistake
NORTHFORKER
North Fork Table and Inn is back
Podcast: Northforker staffers are very specific when it comes to their favorite farm stand items
A family’s rich history is apparent at 170-year-old Wickham farm
WEATHER
Expect partly cloudy skies today with a high near 86 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 70.