Scientist Nancy Goroff wins Democratic primary, will challenge Lee Zeldin in November

Scientist Nancy Goroff has won the Democratic primary for the 1st Congressional District and will challenge incumbent Republican Lee Zeldin in November’s election, according to the Suffolk County Board of Elections.

Ms. Goroff, 52, of Stony Brook narrowly won the four-way race as the final absentee ballots were counted Thursday, bringing the primary election to a close 16 days after in-person voting was held June 23.

Ms. Goroff secured 12,899 votes and defeated East Hampton businessman Perry Gershon, who lost the 2018 Congressional election against Mr. Zeldin, and Legislator Bridget Fleming.

Mr. Gershon finished second with 12,107 votes and Ms. Fleming tallied 9,630. Greg Fischer of Calverton had 451 votes.

The results are still unofficial, according to Democratic Commissioner Anita Katz. Some challenges remain that Board of Elections commissioners must rule on, but will not change the results, she said.

Mr. Gershon held a slim 164-vote lead over Ms. Goroff at the end of the in-person voting. The three top candidates all expressed confidence they could win when the 36,500 absentee ballots were counted. On Monday, Ms. Fleming’s campaign said she had a slim lead. By Wednesday, Ms. Goroff said she still trailed by a small margin behind Mr. Gershon, but added “the remaining votes come from parts of the district where our campaign runs strongest.”

After in-person voting concluded on June 23, Ms. Goroff’s campaign manager, Jacob Sarkozi, said they were “tremendously grateful to the thousands of voters and supporters who cast their ballots demanding a representative who will work to improve people’s lives and make public policy based on facts and reality.”

In July 2019, Ms. Goroff announced her bid to run for Congress, saying she had spent the prior 22 years teaching at Stony Brook University and hoped “use my experience as a scientist to combat global warming, make health care affordable, protect a woman’s right to choose, and end the gun violence epidemic.”

Democratic Senate Candidate Laura Ahearn declared victory Wednesday in a five-way primary to win the party’s nomination to run for State Senate this November.

She received 6,059 votes, according to the BOE.

Brookhaven Town Councilwoman Valerie Cartright was second with 4,442 votes. Southampton Town Councilman Tommy John Schiavoni was third with 4,006, followed by fellow candidates Skyler Johnson (1,882) and Nora Higgins (595).

Former Riverhead Town Supervisor Laura Jens-Smith declared victory as well Wednesday in her primary race for State Assembly. She defeated William Schleisner of Sound Beach. She received 6,417 votes compared to 1,975 for Mr. Schleisner.