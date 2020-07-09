Riverhead resident Sabrina J. Brown died July 1, 2020, at Brooklyn Hospital Center. She was 39.

Born Jan. 18, 1981, in Southampton, she was the daughter of Earnest Cutler and Annette Brown.

Family said she loved music, dancing and cooking.

Besides her parents, she is survived by her siblings, Terrell Latney, Lotoya Latney, Tammy Foster, Tyrone Brown, Kitory Cutler, Angela Cutler and five stepbrothers.

Cremation was private. Arrangements were handled by McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead.