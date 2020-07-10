Tropical storm warning issued, jobs loss analysis released

The daily update is a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Friday, July 10.

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

National Weather Service: Tropical storm warning in effect for Friday

Report: COVID-19 could lead to $61B economic loss, cost Long Islanders 375K jobs

Scientist Nancy Goroff wins Democratic primary, will challenge Lee Zeldin in November

Governor says decision on schools opening in fall will come in early August

One person airlifted following pair of crashes in Peconic, Southold

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Former Riverhead superintendent could earn full salary next year, documents show

Cops: Riverhead man punched woman who confronted him for not wearing mask on bus

NORTHFORKER

Farm stand spotlight: Schmitt’s Family Farm

North Fork Open Houses: 6 listings to check out for the weekend of July 11

WEATHER

Expect rain showers throughout the day today with a high near 82 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 71. A flash flood warning is in effect until midnight.

Rain is also in the forecast for Saturday though things should clear up by Sunday when temperatures are expected to reach the mid-80s.