Veteran magazine editor Sara Austin takes over at northforker

Sara Austin, a veteran editor of the New York City publishing industry, has joined Times Review Media Group as the editorial director of northforker.

Ms. Austin, who lives in Greenport and New York City, brings with her a wealth of experience in publishing. She begins her new job this Monday, July 13.

Ms. Austin was most recently executive editor of Real Simple magazine, overseeing a staff of 25. In that role she helped shape editorial strategy, edited stories and created theme issues in areas such as home, food, health, travel and parenting.

She was previously senior deputy editor at Cosmopolitan magazine, where she assigned celebrity profiles and represented the magazine at a host of live events and meetings with business leaders.

In her magazine career she was features director for Self magazine, senior news editor at Marie Claire and senior editor at Civilization magazine.

She is a graduate of the Medill School of Journalism at Northwestern University and the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

“The North Fork is my happy place, so to get to explore it for a living with the talented team at the Times Review is a dream,” Ms. Austin said. “We are excited to deliver even more engaging storytelling, transporting visuals, and fun discoveries to help Northforkers connect and give back to this very special area.”

Grant Parpan will serve as content director in both news and lifestyle as well as supervising the company’s digital capabilities and strategies.

“We feel incredibly fortunate to have Sara Austin joining us to lead our northforker lifestyle platform,” said Andrew Olsen, the Times Media Group publisher. “Sara is an accomplished journalist with national brand experience and roots on the North Fork. Having the former executive editor of Real Simple overseeing our lifestyle effort is a game-changer for us. Sara is the perfect addition to our talented team.”