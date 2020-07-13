James Joseph Lyons died July 9, 2020, at his home in Riverhead.

Born May 21, 1945, he was the son of Elizabeth and James Joseph Lyons. He was the beloved husband to Kathleen; father to Richard, James and Lisa; and grandfather to Tyler Lyons, Brandon Lyons, Shelby Lyons, Myla Lyons, Chiara D’Angelo, Cole D’Angelo, Dean D’Angelo and James McKenne.

James lived his life to the fullest and filled his days with his many interests, inspiring his children with his zest for life and his fearlessness. He was a skydiving instructor who had over 10,000 jumps, an avid pilot and skeet shooter. He was dedicated to his career as a mechanical engineer, working at Allen Avionics for over 45 years until the company closed, at which point he began his retirement and started his own consulting practice.

His entrepreneurial spirit resonated in all his hobbies, tinkering, building, inventing and refurbishing tools and gadgets that kept him busy in retirement and made his tax returns all the more challenging.

He will he missed and loved by those he left behind.

A funeral Mass is set for 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 14, at St. Mary’s R.C. Church, 1300 Northern Blvd., Manhasset, N.Y. Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Tuthill-Mangano Funeral Home in Riverhead.

Family and friends may pay tribute to James and his family at manganofh.com.

