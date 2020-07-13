Jamesport resident Barbara J. Kobielski died July 10, 2020, at her home. She was 74.

Born Jan. 31, 1946, in Poland, she was the daughter of Zygmund and Kazimiera Leoniak.

Ms. Kobielski worked for 35 years as a financial secretary at Suffolk County National Bank. She also worked as a waitress at Polish Hall in Riverhead.

She belonged to the Polish choir and Altar Rosary Society at St. Isidore R.C. Church in Riverhead as well as the Polish Hall Ladies Auxiliary. She enjoyed cooking, canning and pickling.

Predeceased by her husband, Vincent, in 2014, she is survived by three daughters, Halina Kobielski of Coram, Diane Kobielski of Middle Island and Teresa Zilnicki of Riverhead; four grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.

A funeral Mass took place July 13 at St. Isidore Church, followed by interment at St. Isidore Cemetery. Arrangements were handled by McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead.

Memorial donations may be made to East End Dialysis Center in Riverhead.