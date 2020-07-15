IDA tax breaks sought for new apartments, limo crash five years later

The site of the proposed luxury apartments. The existing building would be demolished. (Credit: Tim Gannon/file)

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Wednesday, July 15.

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

IDA tax breaks sought for four-story apartment building planned at former Subway site

Five years after crash, closure escapes families of Cutchogue limo victims

Bellone: Latest numbers on COVID-19 are a ‘wake-up call’ to continue following guidelines

Update: Police identify motorcyclist in Sunday’s crash as Rocky Point woman

Five Riverhead graduates awarded scholarships in memory of Heidi Behr

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Southold officers surprise 6-year-old on his birthday

Greenport man charged in fatal hit and run: ‘I never stopped the car to see if she was OK’

Truck overturns on Route 48 in Mattituck

Public hearing set for Aug. 11 on town’s eminent domain pursuit of Mattituck property

NORTHFORKER

The Front Porch Interview: Child care center director Jennifer LaMaina on raising kids in Riverhead

Now, you can buy local art from a roadside stand

WEATHER

Expect mostly sunny skies today with a high of 81 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 62.