Blotters: More than $2,500 worth of merchandise stolen from Tanger Outlets store

An unknown person stole $2,560 worth of merchandise from the Champion store in Tanger Outlets Sunday night, according to police.

• There were several reports of larcenies Tuesday afternoon, according to police.

An unknown man removed $80 worth of shirts from Walmart on Route 58; the Armani store in Tanger Outlets reported an unknown number of T-shirts were stolen and the Guess store in Tanger Outlets reported that an unknown man in a blue shirt, white shorts and black cap stole an unknown number of shirts, according to police.

• A woman removed groceries and consumable goods from the King Kullen store in Wading River without paying last Tuesday, according to police.

• A “skinny white male” was reportedly seen removing sod from DeLalio sod farm on Route 105 and Northville Turnpike Saturday afternoon, according to police, who said they were unable to contact the property owner.

• Southampton Town police arrested a 26-year-old Riverhead man on weapons charges after an altercation at McDonald’s in Riverside last Tuesday around 2:30 a.m.

Police were defusing the situation involving “multiple subjects” when Wilfredo Vazquez reportedly went to his car and returned with a pocketknife.

While attempting to handcuff Mr. Vazquez, he reportedly flailed his arms and got away in a sedan before being stopped down the road. He was charged with fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon and disorderly conduct, reports said.

• A 30-year-old Hampton Bays man was arrested for reckless driving in Flanders Friday evening.

According to police, David Acevedo passed two vehicles at a high rate of speed on Pleasure Drive and failed to pull over for police lights and sirens.

He was stopped shortly after and charged with third-degree unlawful fleeing a police officer and reckless driving, both misdemeanors as well as several violations.

• Police arrested a Brentwood man for DWI after he was found on the center median facing the wrong direction on Nugent Drive in Riverside Saturday around 1 a.m. Nainezau Andrade, 35, of Brentwood, was charged with driving while intoxicated and third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, police said.

• An employee at a convenience store on Flanders Road reported that a man stole two bottles of Olde English 800 last Tuesday around midnight. The man fled the scene on foot, police said.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.