Riverhead in line for a heat wave; officials urge precaution

The sun sets on the Long Island Sound in Wading River. (Credit: Grant Parpan)

It’s going to be a scorcher this weekend.

For some, that means a day at the beach. For others, you might be at risk.

The National Weather Service has issued a hazardous weather outlook and heat advisory for noon Sunday through 8 p.m. Monday.

Temperatures on the North Fork are expected to reach the upper 80s Saturday and into the 90s on Sunday and Monday with high humidity all three days. The heat index will reach 100, the NWS states in its heat advisory.

The heat wave is expected to continue through Tuesday.

The heat could be problematic at a time when public beaches and pools are required to maintain capacity at 50% for social distancing measures during the COVID-19 pandemic. As of Saturday morning, cooling centers, which would ordinarily be open during a heat wave, remain close.

The Riverhead Police Department warned residents of the heat advisory in an email, urging residents to avoid strenuous tasks in the afternoons and to limit outdoor exercise to the early morning hours.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo also warned about the heat this weekend, urging all New Yorkers to exercise precaution.

“This type of weather can be especially dangerous for young children, the elderly and those with respiratory conditions,” he said. ” … And if you do visit beaches and pools, be sure to wear a mask and practice social distancing.”