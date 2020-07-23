Real Estate Transfers: July 23, 2020

Listings prepared for Times Review Media Group by Suffolk Research Service, dated June 6-12, 2020.

BAITING HOLLOW (11933)

• Baiting Hollow Lane to Capuzzo, Paul, 30 Baiting Hollow Ln (600-40-3-14), (R), $675,000

• Vasco, J Trust to Hubbard, Ryan, 6 Baiting Dr (600-62-3-2.12), (R), $400,000

CALVERTON (11933)

• West II, J & S to McNeil Jr, Michael, 233 Williams Way S (600-79-5-11), (R), $475,000

CUTCHOGUE (11935)

• Batson, C to Bohlen, Nicholas, 35795 Route 25 (1000-97-1-19), (R), $500,000

EAST MARION (11939)

• Wells Family Trust to Spurge, Thomas, 285 E Gillette Dr (1000-38-4-10), (R), $355,000

FLANDERS (11901)

• Deutsche Bank Nat Tr to Cielo Achieve 1 LLC, 11 Brown St (900-140-2-65), (R), $118,800

• Cerrito, R & T to 64 Huntington Ln LLC, 64 Huntington Ln (900-146-1-14.4), (R), $750,000

MATTITUCK (11952)

• Roth Family Trust to Hantz, Charles & Catherine, 220 Cindy Ln (1000-114-10-13), (R), $460,000

• Gordon, D&R Trust to Liu, Chengcheng, 825 Bungalow Ln (1000-123-3-10), (R), $1,200,000

• Jacobs, A Trust to Acevedo, Juan, 2775 CR 48 (1000-141-2-11), (R), $196,000

RIVERHEAD (11901)

• Zucconi, W & T to Teo, Sie, 110 Lincoln St (600-126-1-40), (R), $525,000

• Barnes, M to Fleischuman, Christopher, 258 Fishel Ave (600-127-4-18), (R), $325,000

SHELTER ISLAND (11964)

• Foley, M to Keller, Michael, 2 Bayview Ave (700-6-2-12.1), (R), $2,355,000

SOUTHOLD (11971)

• 395 Beckwith Ave LLC to Alvarez, Horacio, 395 Beckwith Ave (1000-61-1-24), (R), $499,000

• Cosola, P & S to Perl, Richard, 2880 Minnehaha Blvd (1000-87-3-43), (R), $1,187,500

WADING RIVER (11792)

• Schaible, R & A to Brady, Robert, 64 Overhill Rd (600-72-1-31), (R), $405,000

(Key: Tax map numbers = District-Section-Block-Lot; (A) = agriculture; (R) = residential; (V) = vacant property; (C) = commercial; (R&E) = recreation & entertainment; (CS) = community services; (I) = industrial; (PS) = public service; (P) = park land; as determined from assessed values in the current tax rolls.)