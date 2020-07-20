Former Riverhead resident Malcolm A. Rogers Jr. of Southampton died July 19, 2020, at his home. He was 83.

He was born Sept. 25, 1936, in Hempstead, to Malcolm and Marie (Dohl) Rogers.

He attended Southampton High School, SUNY/Albany and Columbia Law School.

Mr. Rogers worked as a law clerk for Judge Thomas Stark in Riverhead. He was a member of Golden Glow and collected antiques and Christmas ornaments from all over the world.

Mr. Rogers is survived by his brothers, Frederick L. Rogers (Michie) of North Carolina and Cole Rogers of Florida; and his nieces and nephews. He will also be remembered fondly by the Robert Hallock family of Riverhead.

Cremation was private. McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead assisted the family.

