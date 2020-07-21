School budget hearing tonight, salon owner to discuss plea deal

Officials counted absentee ballots in the high school gym June 16. (Credit: Tara Smith)

The daily update is a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Tuesday, July 21.

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Public hearing set ahead of school budget revote

Dellaquila Beauty owner to discuss plea deal following emotional arraignment

Limited visitation resumes at PBMC’s Skilled Nursing Facility

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Southold Democrats call for state Attorney General to investigate police complaints

Teenager rescued off Nassau Point Sandbar by bay constable

Claudio’s employees to use Greenport School District parking lot to open up additional spaces in village

NORTHFORKER

The next generation: Shelby Hearn thought she was moving away from the family industry but her expertise brought her back

North Fork Dream Home: 24-acre equine property in the heart of Mattituck

WEATHER

Expect mostly sunny skies today with a high temperature of about 88 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 71. There’s a chance of showers in the evening.