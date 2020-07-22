Police seek help locating 72-year-old woman who was reported missing

Update: The woman reported missing has been located and is unharmed, police said.

Original story: Riverhead Town police are seeking the public’s help to locate a missing 72-year-old woman who was last seen at around noon Tuesday.

Theresa Kusterbeck was last seen at Concern for Independent Living at 260 W. Main St. in Riverhead where she lives. She has not had any contact with staff since then despite numerous attempts to contact her. Police said her whereabouts or possible destination are both unknown. She may have used public transportation.

No foul play is suspected.

Ms. Kusterbeck ia 5-foot-5, weighs 220 pounds, has a light complexion, brown eyes, dark brown and gray straight hair, no teeth and walks with short shuffle type steps, police said. A description on her clothing was not available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 631-727-4500.