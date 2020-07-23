COVID-19 cases remain steady in Suffolk County, Riverhead schools considering mix of learning styles in fall

Suffolk County’s updated COVID-19 map on Wednesday.

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Thursday, July 23.

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

COVID-19 cases hold steady in Suffolk County

Riverhead schools considering mix of in-person, remote learning in September

Salon owner requests legal aid in criminal case resulting from operating a nonessential business during shutdown

Scholarships to ‘smile’ about: Local athletes are Simonsen Foundation winners

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

He rowed from Brooklyn Navy Yard to Southold Town Beach — in the heat

NORTHFORKER

Podcast: Weekend events are back and northforker staffers are here to talk about them

Top grill masters are headed to the North Fork, and we got their bbq secrets

WEATHER

There’s a chance of showers and heavy rain today with a high temperature of about 90 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 75.