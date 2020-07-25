Blotters: Flanders man arrested after fleeing police, providing false name

A 33-year-old Flanders man was arrested after attempting to flee police during questioning late Saturday.

According to a Southampton Town police report, Miguel Estrada Velasquez was observed parked at the David A. Sarnoff Wildlife Preserve after hours with a “known prostitute” in the front passenger seat of his vehicle. During an investigation, police said he refused to give his name and attempted to drive away. He then gave a false name to officers and became aggressive, refusing to comply with police commands and saying “F— you, I’ll kill you,” to an officer, according to a police report.

Police placed Mr. Velasquez under arrest and while seated in a police vehicle, began spitting on the windows, police said.

He was charged with third-degree criminal tampering, false personation and resisting arrest, all misdemeanors, officials said.

• Southampton Town police arrested a 28-year-old Riverhead man for driving while intoxicated in Riverside early Friday.

According to police, Warren Booker kept driving on Nugent Drive as an officer attempted to stop him for speeding and failing to maintain his lane around 5:15 a.m.

When he did pull over, police found Mr. Booker to be intoxicated and charged him with DWI.

• A Northampton woman called police Friday to report that a canoe was stolen from her lakefront property around 11 a.m.

The woman told police she saw an unknown man using the canoe on Wildwood Lake, who didn’t have permission to.

Police responded and found the canoe was abandoned near the rear of the lake. According to a report, a group of people in the area were questioned about the canoe and one person said they found the canoe washed up and admitted to taking it for a ride, but returned it to the same location.

No charges were filed in connection to the incident, reports said.

• Police arrested a Brooklyn man for driving while intoxicated in Northampton Saturday.

According to a report, Jose Rodaso Rellana, 27, was stopped on Center Drive around 11:30 p.m. for failing to maintain his lane when an officer noticed signs of intoxication. Mr. Rellana reportedly admitted to having “a few beers” before driving and was charged with driving while intoxicated, reports said.

• Someone broke a window on a car parked outside GoHealth Urgent Care on Route 58 last Wednesday afternoon and stole a handbag valued at $500, according to Riverhead Town police.

• A cellphone valued at $400 was reported stolen from a woman at Marshall’s on Route 58 Wednesday afternoon.

• Cameron Gilbert, 36, of Riverhead was charged with driving while ability impaired and other traffic violations Saturday night on Oakland Drive South in Riverhead.

• A Riverhead woman told police Friday afternoon that someone used her personal information to apply for unemployment insurance, according to police.

• An unknown amount of merchandise was reported stolen by two men from the Columbia Sportswear store at Tanger Outlets Friday afternoon.

• Someone stole a wallet Sunday at the Amazing 88 Cent store on Route 58. Police said theft of a wallet is considered grand larceny.

• A man left Cliff’s Rendezvous on East Main Street Sunday night without paying for $30 worth of drinks, according to police.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.