Wesley Bullock of Riverhead died July 22, 2020, at Westhampton Care Center. He was 72.

Born Dec. 29, 1947, in Port Jefferson, he was the son of Mary Frances (Mason) and Richard Bullock Jr. He attended Longwood High School and served with the U.S. Army from 1967 to 1971. He and his wife, Ava, were married in 1973 in Quogue.

Mr. Bullock worked as a carpenter. He was a member of Eastern Farm and the Westhampton Lions Club. His interests included golfing and racing.

Besides his wife, he is survived by his children, Jeannell Jefferson of Riverhead, Adam, of New Jersey and Lance, of Westhampton; seven grandchildren; his brothers Charles, Alvin, Lawrence and Joe; and his sisters Carol Galloway, Janice Bullock, Beverly Brown, Pam Turner, Yvonne Michaels and Tracy Morning.

The family will receive visitors Wednesday, July 29, from 11 a.m. to noon at McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead, with a funeral service at noon. Burial will follow at Calverton National Cemetery.