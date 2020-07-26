Riverhead Country Fair postponed amid COVID-19 pandemic

Add the Riverhead Country Fair to the list of annual events likely to fall victim to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The event had been scheduled for Oct. 11, but a note on the Country Fair’s web site states: “Please note that the fair is postponed until further notice. We are working on it, and will keep everyone posted.”

The County Fair’s telephone line had a similar message, stating: “The 45th Annual Country Fair has been postponed due to Governor Cuomo’s restrictions. We will keep you updated on our website, riverheadcountryfair.com.”

Festival organizers promised on social media to “think outside the box” in an effort to keep the festival alive, but stated “it is off for now.”

This would have been the 45th year of the fair, which started in 1975.

Because of COVID-19, public gatherings have been limited by the state, which in turn has resulted in a number of popular events being canceled.

These include the Polish Town Fair and Festival, Alive on 25, the Cardboard Boat Race, and numerous others, both in Riverhead and around the region.

The Country Fair is a carnival run by Townscape and is a fundraiser for that non-profit organization’s beautification efforts in town.

The fair , which shuts down Main Street in downtown Riverhead as well as the riverfront parking lot, is run entirely by volunteers and celebrates the agricultural heritage of the town. It also features musical performances and vendors selling both food and other merchandise.