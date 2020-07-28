Frances I. Alec

Frances I. Alec of Riverhead died July 27, 2020, at Peconic Bay Medical Center at 83.

She was born Sept. 11, 1936, to Bernard and Anne (Kachocki) Ziarkowski.

She was born in Brooklyn, N.Y., and later moved to South Jamesport as a child where her family owned and operated the Polonia Inn. She resided in Riverhead, N.Y., where she made a life for herself and her family.

She graduated from Riverhead High School in 1954 and worked for the Title company upon graduation. She later worked at and retired from Central Suffolk Hospital (Peconic Bay Medical Center) after working 40 years in the Business Office and Medical Records.

Ms. Alec was a former president and existing officer of Polish Town Civic Association as well as an active member of Riverhead’s Polish Hall. She was also a former president of the American Legion; a long-standing member of the Riverhead Moose Lodge, the VFW, and the Altar Rosary Society; and a Cub Scout den mother.

She was a lifelong member and supporter of St. Isidore R.C. Church in Riverhead. Her children and grandchildren attended St. Isidore’s, McGann-Mercy High School and Riverhead High School.

She enjoyed swimming, baking, reading, volunteer work, and being an active mother and grandmother. She loved dining, shopping, fashion, classic movies (i.e. Elizabeth Taylor, John Wayne, Clark Gable, Burton, Bogart, Tom Selleck). Fran was often compared to Hollywood icon Jane Russell, as she had a smile that could light up the room. She truly loved the beach. She also liked travel, music, and followed polka bands. She adored her family and friends. The holidays — she embraced every detail and moment with her family. Easter was a traditional Polish spread that she prepared impeccably. Christmas was extremely important and she made it spectacular down to every last detail. She enjoyed sports — watching and cheering on her children and grandchildren at their baseball, softball, football and tennis games/matches, never wanting to miss a moment.

She was an amazing and strong woman who raised and provided for four children after the loss of her husband at a young age. She gave so much to her community. Her circle of life was an amazing one.

She leaves behind a legacy through her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchild. She was an extremely selfless and giving woman with a tremendous spirit, even on her worst days. Heaven truly received an angel.

Ms. Alec was predeceased by her husband, Frank “Ronald” Alec, and her companion, William “Chilly” Conklin.

She is survived by her four children, Michael (Barbara) Alec of New Jersey, Ronald Alec of East Hampton, Darlene (Randy) Folkes of Riverhead, and Daryl Alec of Riverhead; her sister, Eleanore Rainey of Delray, Fla.; three grandchildren, William Alec, and Robert and Brittany Folkes; and great-grandchild Lani Alec.

The family will receive visitors Friday, July 31, from 3 to 7 p.m. at McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead. A funeral service will take place Saturday, Aug. 1, at 9:30 a.m. at St. Isidore R.C. Church. Burial to follow at St. John’s Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to the National Kidney Foundation.

