SWR’s Cutinella returns to state committee

Shoreham-Wading River High School junior Carlie Cutinella will return as a member of the New York State Public High School Athletic Association’s Student-Athlete Advisory Committee for the 2020-21 school year. She is one of 11 returning members who are joined by 11 new members.

The committee is comprised of two student-athlete representatives from each of 11 sections in the state. Half Hollow Hills East senior Benjamin Glazebnik joins the committee as Section XI’s other representative. A total of 95 student-athletes applied to be members of the committee.

During the past school year, the committee promoted NYSPHSAA Mental Health Awareness Week and focused additional efforts on student-athletes’ mental health during the COVID-19 pandemic. It also provided input in the expansion of NYSPHSAA Coaches Appreciation Day and Officials Appreciation Day.

Members also presented a statement against teen vaping to the NYSPHSAA Safety Committee that will be discussed further this fall, said the NYSPHSAA.