Town code enforcement issues multiple violations at Raynor Avenue home

The home at 554 Raynor Ave., pictured in late 2019, was targeted for code enforcement violations. (Credit: Google Maps)

Riverhead Town officials executed a search warrant for a home at 554 Raynor Ave. Tuesday morning and issued 30 town code violations to the property owner, whom officials identified as Patricia Sapienza-Brown.

The warrant was issued in response to complaints made by neighbors and multiple instances of surveillance, according to Supervisor Yvette Aguiar.

Town code enforcement officers from the Riverhead Town Attorney’s office, together with officers from the Riverhead Town Police Department, executed the warrant at about 6 a.m. without incident, according to the supervisor.

“Investigators discovered five individuals residing in an unregistered Bounder recreation vehicle, which was situated and used as permanent housing with electricity, water and wastewater discharge connected for service as an independent and distinct dwelling unit,” Ms. Aguiar said.

“Further, code enforcement officials confirmed that three individuals were residing in a detached garage structure which has been illegally converted to living space without permits and/or approvals from the building department,” she said. “The garage contained a living room area, two bedrooms, a bathroom and a makeshift kitchen area.”

The supervisor said numerous violations of town and state building, fire and zoning codes were documented with the violations issued to Ms. Sapienza-Brown.

Ms. Sapienza-Brown could not immediately be reached for comment.

“These violations not only represent a risk to the safety and welfare of the residents of the subject property but to the residents of the surrounding area as well,” the supervisor said in a release.

“In furtherance of the Town Board’s commitment to improving the quality of life of all town residents, attorneys for the Town of Riverhead intend to pursue any and all action necessary to immediately ban the use of the RV and detached garage as living areas and remediate violations of the Town Code and Zoning Ordinances, the New York State Building and Fire Code, and New York State Property Maintenance Code,” she said in the release.

“I commend the Town Attorney, his staff and the Code Enforcement Officers for their efforts in combating these types of dangerous and hazardous living conditions.”