Homicide squad investigating Manorville death, changes proposed for Island Water Park property

Suffolk police on scene investigating the death of a woman in Manorville Thursday. (Credit: Stringer News)

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Friday, July 31.

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Homicide squad investigating death of woman found in wooded area in Manorville

Changes to proposed Island Water Park at EPCAL to trigger new review of project

Police investigating burglary at East Main Street business

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Greenport will begin enforcing timed parking rules Saturday

Southold unveils hybrid plan for reopening schools

Temporary sign coming to Slaves Burying Ground in Orient

Kait’s Angels yard sale set for Saturday will benefit two local families

NORTHFORKER

Farm stand spotlight: May’s Farm

North Fork Open Houses: 9 listings to check out for the weekend of August 1

WEATHER

Expect rain today with a high near 82 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 68.

Mostly sunny skies are in the forecast for early Saturday with a high of around 88. Thunderstorms are likely at times throughout the weekend.