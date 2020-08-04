Suffolk police on scene investigating the death of a woman in Manorville Thursday. (Credit: Stringer News)

Update (Aug. 4): Suffolk police on Tuesday said the woman found dead in Manorville last week has been tentatively identified and an autopsy has been completed.

Police did not disclose the woman’s identity and said official identification is pending DNA analysis. The woman is a resident of the area, police said.

No signs of injuries were detected during the autopsy, police said.

Homicide detectives have notified the woman’s family, police said.

The investigation is still underway to determine the cause of death and the circumstances surrounding her death.

Original story (July 30): A jogger discovered the body of a dead woman in Manorville Thursday morning, according to Suffolk County police.

The department’s homicide squad is investigating the death and an autopsy will be done by the Suffolk County Medical Examiner’s Office to determine a cause of death, police said.

A home health aide, who was visiting a resident of Villas at North Pine Hills, discovered the body on the ground in a wooded area just east of Winding Path and called 911 at 10:43 a.m. The woman was pronounced dead by a physician assistant from the medical examiner’s office, police said.

The woman’s identity is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the homicide squad detectives at 631-852-6392.