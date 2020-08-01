Blotter: Heroin, crack cocaine found after police stop man observed meeting ‘known drug user’

Southampton Town police arrested a man and woman on a slew of drug charges in Riverside last Wednesday.

Police stopped Wesley Schultheis, 42, of Riverside on Flanders Road around 7 p.m. after he was observed meeting with a “known drug user” in a nearby parking lot.

During the stop, officers discovered that his non-driver ID had been suspended and a search of the vehicle revealed he was in possession of heroin, a digital scale, envelopes used for drug packaging and glass crack pipes.

His passenger, Marianna Garcia, 36, of Ronkonkoma, was also found to be in possession of crack cocaine, crack pipes, a digital scale and three Xanax pills. In addition, she admitted that she had heroin secreted on her body.

Mr. Schultheis was charged with several misdemeanors, including third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, second-degree criminal use of drug paraphernalia, as well as several violations.

Ms. Garcia was charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, second-degree criminal use of drug paraphernalia as well as several violations.

The vehicle, $381 in cash and a cellphone were seized from the defendants, who were transported to Southampton police headquarters for processing.

• The Riverhead town bay constable reported seeing an injured osprey in its next on Colonel’s Island (near Indian Island golf course) last Wednesday afternoon. Wildlife Rescue of the Hamptons was called the following day, police said.

• An air conditioner valued at $329 was reported stolen from Lowe’s on Route 58 Monday afternoon, according to police.

• A check and $300 cash were reported stolen from the console of an unlocked vehicle in the Capital One parking lot on Route 58 Monday afternoon, according to police.

• Someone stole a trailer hitch from a 2000 Chevy Silverado last Thursday afternoon on Aldersgate Drive, police said. Additional information was not available.

• A bike was reported stolen from a home on Riverside Avenue last Thursday night, according to police. Additional information was not available.

• Illegal dumping was reported along the Long Island Rail Road off Marcy Avenue last Tuesday morning, according to police.

• A bicycle was reported stolen from a home on Osborn Avenue early last Wednesday, police said.

• A Sweezey Avenue resident told police last Wednesday morning that an unknown man threw food on his car, according to police.

• A woman reported that someone had damaged the passenger side window of her 2020 Dodge SUV Saturday afternoon at the Hampton Jitney terminal on Edwards Avenue, police said.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.