Riverhead resident Thomas Lee Hill died Aug. 1, 2020, at his home. He was 53.

Mr. Hill was born Oct. 2, 1966, in Riverhead to Jerry and Fern (Pasley) Hill.

He was the founder and owner of Hampton Hills Limo.

He is survived by his children, Hunter Hill and Justin (Maddie) Moore; and his brothers Titus, James and Thaddaeus. He was predeceased by his brother Timothy.

The family will receive visitors Friday, Aug. 7, from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. at Tuthill-Mangano Funeral Home in Riverhead.