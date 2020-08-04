Tropical Storm Isaias expected to impact the North Fork Tuesday

The North Fork of Long Island should begin to feel the impact of Tropical Storm Isaias later Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service, which upgraded the regional advisory from a storm watch to a warning Monday.

Strong winds, picking up by 2 p.m. and continuing into the overnight hours, are expected to reach up to 30 mph with gusts as high as 60 mph. Long Island will be most impacted by the wind, the NWS said.

The storm, which reached Florida Sunday, reached Georgia bound for the Carolinas moving at 70 MPH Monday, according to the NWS.

While rain is expected to cause flooding conditions across parts of the northeast, the NWS said New England, New Jersey and the Hudson Valley would likely be hit the hardest from rain, with as much as six inches falling in those areas. Locally, we’re likely to see less than two inches of rainfall along with the possibility of thunderstorms.

“We are very familiar with dealing with storms of this nature,” said Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone at a press conference in Great River Monday. “And no storm is the same.”

Mr. Bellone said what makes the upcoming storm particularly unique is that it is expected to strike during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The county executive said the projected wind and rain calculations will make the storm “a serious event.”

The National Weather Service is also warning of hazardous conditions in local waters and a storm surge is possible Tuesday afternoon into Wednesday morning.

The conditions are expected to improve by Wednesday afternoon and warm temperatures and sunny skies are in the forecast for the remainder of the week.