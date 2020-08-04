Tropical Storm Isaias to make impact felt today, police investigating robbery

The daily update is a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Tuesday, Aug. 4.

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Tropical Storm Isaias expected to impact the North Fork Tuesday

Police investigating knifepoint robbery at downtown mini mart early Monday

Bridge work planned for LIE in Riverhead

Cuomo: Parents are the ‘ultimate decision makers’ when it comes to reopening schools

Riverhead Raceway: Rogers first in Modified opener

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Greenport Maritime Festival canceled in September

NORTHFORKER

Best places to find sunflowers on the North Fork

The sport of spearfishing provides the day’s catch — and an adrenaline rush

North Fork Dream Home: 180-degree water views from this New Suffolk estate