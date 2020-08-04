Donald Everett Wagner

Donald Everett Wagner of Greenport died at his home at Peconic Landing with his daughter by his side on Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020. He was 91 years old.

He was born at Bushwick Hospital in Brooklyn on June 26, 1929, to Frederick and Ruby (née Cash) Wagner. Raised and educated in South Ozone Park, Queens, he entered the Army and served in the Korean War. He was a member of the 45th Infantry Division, where he received a commendation for meritorious services in communications. He worked briefly for the railroad before his 30-year employment with New York Telephone.

On April 21, 1957, he married Florence Marie Smith and they spent 59 happy years together living in East Hampton, Kings Park, St. James and Founders Village in Southold before moving to Peconic Landing, where she passed away in 2016.

In the community, he was a parishioner of The Church of the Holy Trinity in Greenport. He was a lifelong member and past president of the Telephone Pioneers of America, president of the Founders Village Homeowners Association as well as a member and past commander of Griswold Terry Glover Post No. 803 of the American Legion. He enjoyed being involved in local politics, writing frequent letters advocating for senior citizens. He also enjoyed calling bingo for his neighbors at Peconic Landing.

He is survived by his daughter, Lorraine “Lori,” and her husband, Dan Johnson, of St. James; grandchildren Dianna, Matthew and Danielle Johnson; and nephew Christopher Beattie.

The family will receive friends Thursday, Aug. 6, from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold. Griswold Terry Glover Post No. 803 will conduct American Legion services during the afternoon visitation, beginning at 3 p.m.

Funeral services will be held outdoors Friday, Aug. 7, at 10 a.m. at Holy Trinity Episcopal Church (on the great lawn) at 768 Main St., Greenport, N.Y. Father Roger Joslin will officiate.

Interment will follow the service at Calverton National Cemetery, where Donald will be laid to rest with his beloved wife, Florence Marie Wagner. Military honors will be rendered by the United States Army.

In lieu of flowers, donations to Griswold Terry Glover Post No. 803 of the American Legion would be appreciated.

This is a paid notice.