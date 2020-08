Henry J. Arbeiter died Aug. 3, 2020, at Peconic Bay Medical Center. He was 73.

The family will receive visitors Thursday, Aug. 6, from 7 to 9 p.m. at Tuthill-Mangano Funeral Home in Riverhead.

Closing prayers will be held at the funeral home Friday, Aug. 7, from 11 a.m. to noon. Burial will follow at Riverhead Cemetery.