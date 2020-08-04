Police searching for man who may be suicidal

Southampton Town police are seeking the public’s help to locate a possibly suicidal man who was last seen at the Riverhead Free Library early Tuesday morning.

Police said Brendan Clavin, 31, sent his father several text messages at about 1 a.m. Thursday making suicidal threats. He was spotted on surveillance video at the library at 6:30 a.m. He was wearing tan pants, a black T-shirt, light plaid shirt, white shoes, a multi-colored bandana and had a black backpack.

He may have suffered self-inflicted cuts on his wrists.

Mr. Clavin, who is homeless, is 5-foot-11, weighs about 200 pounds and has hazel eyes and light brown hair in a mohawk style. He is white.

Anyone with information can contact Southampton Town Police Department Detective Division at 631-702-2230; the Southampton Town Police TIPS HOTLINE at 631-728-3454 or by emailing: [email protected].