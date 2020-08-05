Thousands still without power following storm, town purchases downtown buildings

The Riverhead Town Board outlined the plan to purchase three buildings in July. (Credit: Tim Gannon)

The daily update is a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Wednesday, Aug. 5.

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Photos: Isaias downs trees, leaves 6,300 without power on North Fork

Town Board unanimously approves purchase of three downtown buildings

High-tech, past to meet at Hallockville Museum Farm

Police searching for man who may be suicidal

Update: DNA analysis needed to formally ID woman found dead in Manorville

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Dozens of new students transferring to North Fork schools amid COVID-19 pandemic

NORTHFORKER

The Front Porch Interview: Protecting North Fork land, starting with their own

Cure your travel blues with North Fork Shack’s international to-go dinners